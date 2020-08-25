UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, Netanyahu Discuss Countering Iran In Jerusalem Meeting - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 07:33 PM

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed countering Iran during their meeting in Jerusalem, Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed countering Iran during their meeting in Jerusalem, Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Monday.

"Secretary Pompeo and Prime Minister Netanyahu discussed our nations' ongoing efforts to counter Iran's destabilizing influence in the region and the success of the Abraham Accords agreement, establishing diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates," Ortagus said. "Secretary Pompeo reiterated that America's commitment to Israel's security is unwavering."

In a separate readout, Ortagus revealed details of Pompeo's meeting with Israel's Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.�

"Secretary Pompeo, Alternate Prime Minister Gantz and Foreign Minister Ashkenazi discussed our nations' support for stability and security in the region by countering Iran's destabilizing influence, and the success of the recent Abraham Accords agreement," the she said.

"Secretary Pompeo reiterated America's support for Israel and steadfast commitment to its security."

Pompeo arrived in Jerusalem on Monday on the first leg of his Middle East tour on the heels of the normalization of ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The top US diplomat is set to follow his Israel visit with trips to the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan "to discuss Iran's malign influence and to celebrate the historic Abraham Accords agreement between Israel and the UAE," according to the State Department.

Bahrain and Sudan are seen as the most likely nations from the region to follow Abu Dhabi and conclude peace agreements with Israel.

