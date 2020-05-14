UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, Netanyahu Discuss COVID-19, Iran's 'Destabilizing Behavior' - State Dept

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 01:13 AM

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo spoke about the coronavirus pandemic, Iran's activities in the region and other matters during his meetings in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Knesset speaker Benny Gantz, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a pair of readouts on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo spoke about the coronavirus pandemic, Iran's activities in the region and other matters during his meetings in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Knesset speaker Benny Gantz, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a pair of readouts on Wednesday.

"Secretary Pompeo and Prime Minister Netanyahu discussed our nations' ongoing efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic and counter Iran's destabilizing influence in the region, as well as the steadfast US commitment to Israel's security," Ortagus said.

Iran's "destabilizing behavior" and the coronavirus pandemic were also on the agenda when Pompeo met with Netanyahu's former political rival, Knesset Speaker Benny Gatz, Ortagus said.

The top US diplomat traveled to Israel on a rare overseas trip amid the pandemic to welcome the country's newly established government and discuss bilateral, regional and global issues, including plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

Pompeo said before a meeting with Israeli Netanyahu that the United States was committed to supporting their ally in its right to defend itself.

After three general elections within a year, Netanyahu and Gatz signed a coalition agreement and are in the final stages of forming the government, which is expected to be inaugurated on May 14.

