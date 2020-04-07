Pompeo, Next Slovak PM Discuss Energy Security, COVID-19 Pandemic - US State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed energy security and the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in a phone conversation with Slovakia's Prime Minister-designate Igor Matovic, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed energy security and the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in a phone conversation with Slovakia's Prime Minister-designate Igor Matovic, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Tuesday.

"The Secretary and the Prime Minister-designate discussed the common fight against COVID-19 and our partnership as western allies on defense, cybersecurity, energy security and infrastructure development," Ortagus said.

Matovic's conservative Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OLANO) Party won the parliamentary elections on Saturday with just over 25 percent of the total vote, giving them 53 seats in the 150-member parliament.

They are expected to form a coalition with a majority of around 80 to 90 seats in the parliament.

The defeated Social Democratic Party (Smer-SD) won 18.2 percent of the vote and 38 seats, and the far-right Our Slovakia (LSNS) got nearly eight percent and 17 seats. Smer-SD had been rocked by corruption allegations.