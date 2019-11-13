Pompeo, Norway Foreign Minister Discuss Arctic, Syria, Afghanistan - State Department

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Norwegian counterpart Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide discussed the situation in Arctic, Syria and Afghanistan , State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Wednesday.

"They discussed defense cooperation, the Arctic, and global security issues, including in Afghanistan and Syria," Ortagus said in a readout of Tuesday's meeting in Washington.

Both leaders also exchanged views on the upcoming NATO leaders meeting in London in December, while Pompeo thanked Norway for for promoting peace and security around the world, Ortagus added.