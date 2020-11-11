Pompeo Offers Austria Additional US Support to Probe Recent Terror Attacks - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke over the telephone with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and offered further support in the investigation of the recent terror attacks in Vienna, the Department of State said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke over the telephone with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and offered further support in the investigation of the recent terror attacks in Vienna, the Department of State said in a statement on Wednesday.

"[Pompeo] condemned the heinous attack in the strongest possible terms and offered further US support for the investigation," the statement said.

On November 2, multiple shootings took place in Vienna, resulting in the death of four people and 22 injured. The gunman was later identified to be an Albanian and a supporter of the Islamic State terror organization (banned in Russia).

Pompeo expressed condolences for the tragic loss of life in the terror attack and emphasized the United States remains committed to maintaining close cooperation with Austria in the fight against terrorism, the statement said.