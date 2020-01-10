Pompeo Offers Zelenskyy US Help in Ukrainian Airlines Crash Probe - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has offered Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy US help in the investigation of the Ukrainian International Airlines crash in Iran, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Friday in a readout of a phone call between the two officials.

"Secretary Pompeo offered the US government's full assistance in the ongoing investigation," Ortagus said.

Pompeo also expressed condolences for the lives lost in the crash, she added.