Pompeo, Omani Counterpart Reaffirm Relations in Region After Sultan's Death - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a telephone call with Omani Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf bin Abdullah discussed maintaining cooperation to advance peace and security in the Persian Gulf region following the death of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a press release.

"The two affirmed the importance of our long-term strategic friendship, discussed building on the legacy of the visionary leader with his successor, and agreed on the need for continued, close engagement to advance peace and security in the region," Ortagus said in the release on Monday.

Ortagus said Pompeo expressed condolences on the death of Sultan Qaboos, adding that a senior US delegation will travel to Oman to pay respects on behalf of the United States.

On Saturday morning, the cousin of late Sultan Qaboos, Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said, was sworn as the new sultan. During the ceremony, he pledged to move forward along the "noble path" of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said in the development and progress of the sultanate, according to media reports.

Sultan Qaboos died at the age of 79 late on Friday night. The sultan had no direct heir, but the Omani constitution require the successor to be chosen by the royal family within three days.

