Pompeo On Potential Arms Deal With UAE: US To Help Preserve Israel's Military Advantage

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 08:59 PM

Pompeo on Potential Arms Deal With UAE: US to Help Preserve Israel's Military Advantage

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that Washington would help Israel retain its military edge regardless of any potential arms sales to the United Arab Emirates

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that Washington would help Israel retain its military edge regardless of any potential arms sales to the United Arab Emirates.

A recent UAE-Israel agreement on normalization of relations paved the way for a potential US-UAE arms deals.

According to Pompeo, the United States is looking into possible contracts with the UAE to help it defend itself against Iran, but Washington would make sure Israel would not be at disadvantage.

More Stories From World

