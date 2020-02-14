Pompeo 'Outraged' by UN List of Companies Cooperating With Jewish Settlers - Statement

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday that he was outraged by the decision of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to publish a list of companies cooperating with Jewish settlements in the West Bank

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday that he was outraged by the decision of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to publish a list of companies cooperating with Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

"I am outraged that High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet published a database of companies operating in Israeli-controlled territories," Pompeo said. "The United States has long opposed the creation or release of this database, which was mandated by the discredited UN Human Rights Council in 2016. Its publication only confirms the unrelenting anti-Israel bias so prevalent at the United Nations.

"

On Wednesday, the UN Human Rights Office issued a report on business enterprises involved in certain activities relating to Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which are considered by the United Nations to be the occupied Palestinian lands. The list contains 112 businesses, including 94 ones based in Israel and 18 others headquartered in six other countries.

The report noted that the publication did not represent a judicial process and any further steps would be discussed among the Human Rights Council member states during the next session starting on February 24.