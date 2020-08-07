Pompeo, Philippine Foreign Minister Discuss US Policy Changes on S. China Sea - State Dept

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has discussed changes in US policy on the South China Sea in a phone conversation with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin, State Department Spokesperson Cale Brown said on Thursday.

Ž

"[They] discussed the recent change in US policy on maritime claims in the South China Sea [and] US support for Southeast Asian coastal states upholding their sovereign rights," Brown said in a statement.

The two foreign policy chiefs also discussed opportunities for further US-Philippine maritime cooperation, the readout said.

The two secretaries also discussed the strong economic, security, and people-to-people ties that bind their two countries, Brown added.