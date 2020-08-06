UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

Pompeo Plans to Discuss Deepening US-Polish Defense Ties During Warsaw Trip - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is planning to discuss during his trip to Warsaw next week the United States' deepening defense ties with Poland, State Department spokesperson Cale Brown said in a statement on Thursday.

"While in Warsaw on August 15, Secretary Pompeo will meet with Prime Minister [Mateusz] Morawiecki and Foreign Minister [Jacek] Czaputowicz to discuss areas of strong US-Poland cooperation, including deepening defense ties, the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement," Brown said.

The officials are also expected to discuss the response and recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic, the securing of 5G networks and improving regional energy and infrastructure through the Three Seas Initiative, Brown said.

The State Department spokesperson said Pompeo will also meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and commemorate the centennial of the 1920 Battle of Warsaw between Polish and Soviet troops.

Last week, the Polish Defense Ministry announced that the country has finished talks on concluding an enhanced defense cooperation agreement with the United States. According to Warsaw, the United States will have a permanent military presence in Poland and another 1,000 US troops will join the currently rotating contingent of 4,500 soldiers stationed there.

More Stories From World

