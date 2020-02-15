UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Pledges $1bn For EU Energy Projects To Reduce Russia Reliance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 02:30 PM

Pompeo pledges $1bn for EU energy projects to reduce Russia reliance

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday said Washington pledged "up to $1 billion" to boost energy projects in eastern Europe as part of efforts to reduce reliance on Russian natural gas

Munich, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday said Washington pledged "up to $1 billion" to boost energy projects in eastern Europe as part of efforts to reduce reliance on Russian natural gas.

"The United States -- through our International Development Finance Corporation, and with the support of the US Congress -- intends to provide up to $1 billion in financing to the Central and Eastern European countries of the Three Seas Initiative," Pompeo told the Munich Security Conference.

"Our aim is to galvanise private sector investment in their energy sectors."

Related Topics

Russia Europe Washington Munich United States Congress Gas Billion Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

NAB raids at offices of Sharif family's owned comp ..

7 minutes ago

Man kills wife in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

President Salva Kiir offers key compromise for pe ..

3 minutes ago

Body of man recovered in Bannu

3 minutes ago

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rejects German c ..

3 minutes ago

Two Domestic Test Systems for Сoronavirus Identif ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.