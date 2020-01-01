UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Postpones Ukraine Trip After Attack On US Embassy In Iraq

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 11:21 PM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday postponed a trip to Ukraine, the country at the heart of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, after an attack on the American embassy in Iraq, the State Department announced

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday postponed a trip to Ukraine, the country at the heart of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, after an attack on the American embassy in Iraq, the State Department announced.

Pompeo had been due to travel at week's end to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Cyprus.

But on Tuesday, a mob of demonstrators stormed the US embassy in Baghdad over American airstrikes that killed two dozen paramilitary fighters.

Pompeo's travel was pushed back "due to the need for the secretary to be in Washington, DC to continue monitoring the ongoing situation in Iraq and ensure the safety and security of Americans in the middle East," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus announced.

