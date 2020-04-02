Pompeo Praises Fast Bulgarian Reaction to Limit Coronavirus Crisis - State Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has praised the Bulgarian government's swift actions in containing the COVID-19 virus in the country in a phone conversation with Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Department of State Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout.

"Pompeo spoke with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov today," Ortagus said on Wednesday.

"Secretary Pompeo congratulated Bulgaria on its quick actions to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases, and the two discussed further efforts to mitigate this crisis."

Pompeo and Borissov also emphasized the importance of the US-Bulgarian strategic partnership, the readout added.

Bulgaria has so far suffered 422 cases of the coronavirus and 10 deaths according to the Coronavirus Source Center Johns Hopkins University.