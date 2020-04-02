Pompeo Praises Fast Bulgarian Reaction To Limit Coronavirus Crisis - State Department
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 02:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has praised the Bulgarian government's swift actions in containing the COVID-19 virus in the country in a phone conversation with Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Department of State Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout.
"Pompeo spoke with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov today," Ortagus said on Wednesday.
"Secretary Pompeo congratulated Bulgaria on its quick actions to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases, and the two discussed further efforts to mitigate this crisis."
Pompeo and Borissov also emphasized the importance of the US-Bulgarian strategic partnership, the readout added.
Bulgaria has so far suffered 422 cases of the coronavirus and 10 deaths according to the Coronavirus Source Center Johns Hopkins University.