Pompeo Praises Fast Bulgarian Reaction To Limit Coronavirus Crisis - State Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 02:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has praised the Bulgarian government's swift actions in containing the COVID-19 virus in the country in a phone conversation with Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Department of State Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout.

"Pompeo spoke with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov today," Ortagus said on Wednesday.

"Secretary Pompeo congratulated Bulgaria on its quick actions to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases, and the two discussed further efforts to mitigate this crisis."

Pompeo and Borissov also emphasized the importance of the US-Bulgarian strategic partnership, the readout added.

Bulgaria has so far suffered 422 cases of the coronavirus and 10 deaths according to the Coronavirus Source Center Johns Hopkins University.

More Stories From World

