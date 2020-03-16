UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Praises For Service Retiring USAID Chief Mark Green

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

Pompeo Praises for Service Retiring USAID Chief Mark Green

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Retiring US Agency for International Development (USAID) administrator Mark Green led the organization through a series of humanitarian relief emergencies, Secretary of State Pompeo said on Monday.

"Mark Green has been a brilliant Administrator for the USAID and it is with deep gratitude and respect I wish him well as he returns to the private sector next month," Pompeo said.

Green led the agency in responding to the earthquakes in Mexico, cyclones in Mozambique, Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, the outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the plague of locusts in East Africa and now the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Pompeo said.

Green also helped victims of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) to rebuild their lives, Pompeo added.

