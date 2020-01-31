UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Praises Greece For Ratifying Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement With US

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 02:10 AM

Pompeo Praises Greece for Ratifying Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement With US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed on Thursday the Greek parliament's ratification of the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement, which allows American troops to use military facilities in Greece.

"I welcome the Greek Parliament's ratification of our updated Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement, a strategic touchstone in our defense relationship," Pompeo said via Twitter.

Pompeo noted that Greece is a key NATO ally and the United State will continue to build on its strong partnership and promote stability in the region.

The agreement will expand the US Naval Support Activity in the Souda Bay base, located on the island of Crete, and allow the United States essentially use all Greek military facilities.

It was signed on October 5 during US State Secretary Mike Pompeo's visit to Athens and ratified on Thursday by 175 lawmakers to 33 with 80 abstentions.

