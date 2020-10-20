UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, President Aoun Discuss Lebanon-Israel Maritime Talks - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) US Secretary Michael Pompeo and Lebanese President Michel Aoun during a phone call addressed the start of talks about the maritime boundary between Lebanon and Israel, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Monday.

"Pompeo spoke today with Lebanese President Michel Aoun and welcomed the start of negotiations between Lebanon and Israel to agree on a common maritime boundary," Ortagus said in a statement after the call. "Secretary Pompeo also observed the one year anniversary of the October 17 protests.

Pompeo also told Aoun that the United States looks forward to the formation of a Lebanese government, Ortagus added.

The first round of US-mediated indirect talks between Lebanon and Israel started on Wednesday under the auspices of the United Nations at the organization's headquarters in Lebanon's southern town of Naqoura. The second meeting is scheduled to be held on October 28.

The talks seek to resolve an overlap between the two rivaling nations' territorial waters and exclusive economic zones by an area of roughly 330 square miles, which is situated over large oil and gas deposits beneath the Mediterranean seabed.

