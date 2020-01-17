UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Promises More Action Against Venezuelan Authorities

The United Stated acting together with Western Hemisphere allies will put extra pressure on Venezuela authorities, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The United Stated acting together with Western Hemisphere allies will put extra pressure on Venezuela authorities, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

"You all should know that more actions will be coming. [Venezuela's President Nicolas] Maduro certainly knows that we mean business," Pompeo said in an address to the Organization of American States.

More Stories From World

