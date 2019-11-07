UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Promises US Will Continue Assisting Fight Against Corruption In Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 11:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The United States will continue to fight corruption in Ukraine as the practice represents a risk to the country and to Europe as well, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during press conference in Germany on Thursday.

"We provided 250 million dollars-worth of security assistance, defense assistance, and $140 million Dollars or so of additional security assistance... The United States' efforts to continue to fight corruption continued throughout these years. That's what happened in Washington with respect to Ukraine," Pompeo said.

Pompeo made the comment in response to allegations raised by proponents of impeaching President Donald trump that the Trump administration may have used the issue of corruption in Ukraine to undermine its political opponents in the United States.

The US secretary of state noted during the press conference that European nations understand the challenges of corruption in Ukraine and the risks it poses.

"I said [it] in Europe, the place that understands deeply the challenges of corruption in Ukraine, talks about those risks to Europe incessantly, properly and importantly," Pompeo said.

Pompeo also said the fight against corruption in Ukraine is a central mission for the State Department.

The efforts to combat corruption in Ukraine are something the State Department worked on last year and will work in the year ahead to ensure President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has an opportunity to root out the practice, Pompeo added.

