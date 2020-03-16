Pompeo Protests China Claim US Planted Coronavirus in Wuhan - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The US government rebuffed China's latest claim that the United States developed the novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) and secretly deposited it in China, the State Department said in a readout of a conversation between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Politburo Member Yang Jiechi on Monday.

"Secretary Pompeo conveyed strong US objections to PRC [People's Republic of China] efforts to shift blame for COVID-19 to the United States. The Secretary stressed that this is not the time to spread disinformation and outlandish rumors, but rather a time for all nations to come together to fight this common threat," the readout said.