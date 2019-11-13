UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo, Qatari Counterpart Discuss Regional Stability In Persian Gulf - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 03:50 AM

Pompeo, Qatari Counterpart Discuss Regional Stability in Persian Gulf - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani discussed the importance of having a united Gulf Cooperation Council to address regional instability, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Michael R.

Pompeo met today with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Washington DC," Ortagus said on Tuesday. "The Secretary and Minister discussed the importance of a united Gulf Cooperation Council to counter regional instability and other bilateral and regional issues."

Pompeo and his counterpart also discussed recent developments in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, Ortagus said.

The top US diplomat also thanked Qatar for their partnership and cooperation on a range of issues, she said.

Related Topics

Syria Washington Iraq Qatar Lebanon Top Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Former UN Official Says Military Coup in Bolivia B ..

4 hours ago

US Has 'Our Eye' on Islamic State Leader Baghdadi' ..

4 hours ago

French Culture Minister Franck Riester Says to Vis ..

4 hours ago

Plan launches to provide housing schemes to people ..

4 hours ago

Bloomberg calls for Trump defeat, takes new step t ..

4 hours ago

Israel's new Defense Minister Naftali Bennet 48-Ho ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.