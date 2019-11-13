Pompeo, Qatari Counterpart Discuss Regional Stability in Persian Gulf - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani discussed the importance of having a united Gulf Cooperation Council to address regional instability, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Michael R.

Pompeo met today with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Washington DC," Ortagus said on Tuesday. "The Secretary and Minister discussed the importance of a united Gulf Cooperation Council to counter regional instability and other bilateral and regional issues."

Pompeo and his counterpart also discussed recent developments in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, Ortagus said.

The top US diplomat also thanked Qatar for their partnership and cooperation on a range of issues, she said.