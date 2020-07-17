UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, Qatari Deputy Prime Minister Discuss Doha Hosting Intra-Afghan Talks - State Dept.

Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the deputy prime minister of Qatar discussed negotiations being hosted by Doha between the Taliban and Kabul, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Afghan officials said the first round of talks between the government and Taliban will likely be held in Qatar.

"Secretary of State Michael Pompeo spoke today with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani of Qatar," Ortagus said in a statement.

"Pompeo thanked [the] Deputy Prime Minister... for Qatar's support in facilitating the recent intra-Afghanistan talks."

On Wednesday, the Pentagon confirmed the US withdrew from five bases in Afghanistan as part of the agreement with the Taliban that calls for a total drawdown within the next 9.5 months. US officials urged the Taliban to cut down on violence and begin talks with Kabul. Earlier this week, a Taliban official said it was "illogical" for the insurgents to halt attacks.

