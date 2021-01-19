UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Reaffirms US Support To Guaido 2 Days Before Trump Leaves Office

Tue 19th January 2021 | 09:37 PM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reaffirmed the United States' commitment to the Venezuelan people during his conversation with self-proclaimed Venezuelan President Juan Guaido, spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reaffirmed the United States' commitment to the Venezuelan people during his conversation with self-proclaimed Venezuelan President Juan Guaido, spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Tuesday.

"Secretary Pompeo and Interim President Guaido discussed their mutual goal of a peaceful democratic transition in Venezuela and the United States' unwavering support for his leadership and for the liberty and dignity of all Venezuelans," Ortagus said.

"Secretary Pompeo reaffirmed the United States' commitment to the Venezuelan people as they continue to face one of the world's worst humanitarian crisis created by the illegitimate Maduro regime."

Ortagus said Pompeo also expressed his personal respect to Guaido for his "commitment to the cause of freedom and his inspiring leadership to millions of Venezuelans yearning for a brighter future."

Earlier in the day, Guaido said he has been invited to attend the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden.

