Pompeo, Resuming Travel, To Meet Israel Coalition Government

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 12:30 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Israel in a show of support for the new coalition government, resuming travel after a coronavirus suspension, the State Department announced Friday.

The top US diplomat and staunch supporter of Israel will meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his centrist rival turned partner Benny Gantz in Jerusalem on May 13, the day the government is expected to be sworn in.

