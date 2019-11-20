Pompeo, Romania Foreign Minister Discuss Defense Cooperation, Cyber Security - State Dept.

(@imziishan)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu met in Brussels and discussed a wide range of bilateral issues, including defense cooperation and cyber security, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu met in Brussels and discussed a wide range of bilateral issues, including defense cooperation and cyber security, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Wednesday.

"Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Aurescu discussed our robust bilateral relationship under the Romania-US Strategic Partnership, including defense cooperation, energy and cyber security, and our shared values regarding the rule of law and fundamental rights," Ortagus said.

Pompeo and Aurescu are in Brussels to attend NATO's foreign affairs ministers meeting, which seeks to address final preparations for the alliance's summit in London December 3-4.

Ortagus said in the readout that Pompeo acknowledged the role of the Romanian people in toppling the dictatorial communist regime of Nicolae Ceausescu and restoring democracy 30 years ago.

During the meeting in Brussels, the ministers are expected to discuss Russia, China, energy security, arms control as well as NATO's role in countering global terrorism and hybrid threats.