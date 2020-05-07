UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, S. Korea Foreign Minister Discuss COVID-19 Pandemic - State Dept

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha discussed in a phone talk the two countries' response to the coronavirus outbreak, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Secretary Pompeo thanked Foreign Minister Kang for the close cooperation and information sharing on COVID-19 and reaffirmed the strength of the US-ROK alliance, which continues to be the linchpin of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe," Ortagus said.

The United States has registered more than 1.2 million cases of coronavirus while South Korea has around 10,800.

Seoul was widely credited with a fast response to and containment of the virus due to technology, contact tracing and testing. The US has been criticized for allowing COVID-19 to run rampant before addressing it with social distancing and testing.

