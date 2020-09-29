UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo, Saudi Counterpart Discuss Efforts To Stabilize Middle East - State Department

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 04:20 AM

Pompeo, Saudi Counterpart Discuss Efforts to Stabilize Middle East - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al Saud in a recent telephone call discussed efforts to stabilize the middle East, including providing humanitarian aid in Yemen and the Abraham Accords, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a press release.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke yesterday with¯Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud," Ortagus said in the release on Monday. "The¯Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed¯important¯work¯to advance humanitarian assistance and peace in Yemen,¯the need to overcome divisions between Gulf countries, and the historic Abraham Accords signing.

"

The two statesmen also discussed expectations for a productive bilateral meeting on strategic security scheduled in October.

On September 10, President Donald Trump said his administration had already started dialogue with Saudi Arabia regarding a commitment to normalize relations with Israel.

Related Topics

Israel Yemen Trump Saudi Saudi Arabia Middle East Saud September October Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Sharjah Scouts Mission supports flood victims in S ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review regional ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia busts Iran-trained terror cell

2 hours ago

&#039;We believe in need for joint collaboration b ..

3 hours ago

Aliyev Says Karabakh Conflict Should Be Settled on ..

4 hours ago

Shehbaz used spouse's bank account as Benami: Barr ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.