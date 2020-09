Pompeo, Saudi Counterpart Discuss Efforts to Stabilize Middle East - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al Saud in a recent telephone call discussed efforts to stabilize the middle East, including providing humanitarian aid in Yemen and the Abraham Accords, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a press release.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke yesterday withSaudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud," Ortagus said in the release on Monday. "TheSecretary and the Foreign Minister discussedimportantworkto advance humanitarian assistance and peace in Yemen,the need to overcome divisions between Gulf countries, and the historic Abraham Accords signing.

"

The two statesmen also discussed expectations for a productive bilateral meeting on strategic security scheduled in October.

On September 10, President Donald Trump said his administration had already started dialogue with Saudi Arabia regarding a commitment to normalize relations with Israel.