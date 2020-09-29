Pompeo, Saudi Counterpart Discuss Efforts to Stabilize Middle East - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al Saud in a recent telephone call discussed efforts to stabilize the middle East, including providing humanitarian aid in Yemen and the Abraham Accords, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a press release.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke yesterday with¯Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud," Ortagus said in the release on Monday. "The¯Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed¯important¯work¯to advance humanitarian assistance and peace in Yemen,¯the need to overcome divisions between Gulf countries, and the historic Abraham Accords signing.

"

The two statesmen also discussed expectations for a productive bilateral meeting on strategic security scheduled in October.

On September 10, President Donald Trump said his administration had already started dialogue with Saudi Arabia regarding a commitment to normalize relations with Israel.