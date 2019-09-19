UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo, Saudi Crown Prince Agree Iran Must Be Held Accountable For Oil Attack - State Dept

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 03:40 AM

Pompeo, Saudi Crown Prince Agree Iran Must Be Held Accountable for Oil Attack - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a meeting agreed that Iran must be held accountable for the recent attack on Saudi oil facilities, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"Secretary Michael R.

Pompeo met today with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud," Ortagus said after their meeting on Wednesday. "The Secretary and the Crown Prince discussed the need for the international community to come together to counter the continued threat of the Iranian regime and agreed that the Iranian regime must be held accountable for its continued aggressive, reckless, and threatening behavior."

US and Saudi officials have blamed Iran for the attack despite the Houthis taking credit for the incident. Iranian officials have rejected US allegations.

Related Topics

Attack Iran Oil Saudi Saud Mohammed Bin Salman Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE condemns twin terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

2 hours ago

UAE beat Iraq in 2020 AFC U16 Championship qualifi ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Ethiopia advancing military cooperation

3 hours ago

UAE re-affirms call for political solution in Syri ..

3 hours ago

CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points

3 hours ago

Yemen's Houthis Say Ready to Attack Targets in Dub ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.