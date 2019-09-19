Pompeo, Saudi Crown Prince Agree Iran Must Be Held Accountable for Oil Attack - State Dept

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a meeting agreed that Iran must be held accountable for the recent attack on Saudi oil facilities, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"Secretary Michael R.

Pompeo met today with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud," Ortagus said after their meeting on Wednesday. "The Secretary and the Crown Prince discussed the need for the international community to come together to counter the continued threat of the Iranian regime and agreed that the Iranian regime must be held accountable for its continued aggressive, reckless, and threatening behavior."

US and Saudi officials have blamed Iran for the attack despite the Houthis taking credit for the incident. Iranian officials have rejected US allegations.