Pompeo, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Need to Boost Maritime Security in Region - State Dept.

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a phone conversation discussed the need to strengthen maritime security in the Persian Gulf region amid increasing tensions, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"The Secretary and the Crown Prince discussed heightened tensions in the region and the need for stronger maritime security in order to promote freedom of navigation," Ortagus said on Wednesday.