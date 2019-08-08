UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Need To Boost Maritime Security In Region - State Dept.

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 05:00 AM

Pompeo, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Need to Boost Maritime Security in Region - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a phone conversation discussed the need to strengthen maritime security in the Persian Gulf region amid increasing tensions, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"The Secretary and the Crown Prince discussed heightened tensions in the region and the need for stronger maritime security in order to promote freedom of navigation," Ortagus said on Wednesday.

