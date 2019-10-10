UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo, Saudi Defense Official Agree Saudi Arabia Has Right To Self Defense - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 08:25 PM

Pompeo, Saudi Defense Official Agree Saudi Arabia Has Right to Self Defense - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman agreed that Saudi Arabia has a right to defend itself in light of the recent attacks on the Aramco oil facilities, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout of the two officials' meeting on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman agreed that Saudi Arabia has a right to defend itself in light of the recent attacks on the Aramco oil facilities, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout of the two officials' meeting on Thursday.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met yesterday with Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman," the statement said. "They discussed recent attacks on the Aramco facilities in Saudi Arabia, and the Secretary agreed that Saudi Arabia has every right to defend itself and its borders.

"

Pompeo and Salman reaffirmed the importance of both countries working together to counter Iran's destabilizing activities in the middle East, Ortagus said.

Pompeo encouraged the Saudi Deputy Defense Minister's efforts to push for a political resolution of the conflict in Yemen, Ortagus said.

The two officials also discussed matters of freedom of navigation in the region and human rights, Ortagus added.

Related Topics

Resolution Iran Yemen Oil Saudi Saudi Arabia Middle East Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits stands of government en ..

56 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler unveils historical, literary works i ..

1 minute ago

Debrief Of Pakistan Navy’s Operational exercise ..

30 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler reviews plans, strategies of Abu Dhabi ..

31 minutes ago

Dept working speedily to bring reforms in transpor ..

5 minutes ago

EU Approves $33Mln as Micro-Financial Assistance t ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.