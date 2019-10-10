Pompeo, Saudi Defense Official Agree Saudi Arabia Has Right to Self Defense - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman agreed that Saudi Arabia has a right to defend itself in light of the recent attacks on the Aramco oil facilities, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout of the two officials' meeting on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman agreed that Saudi Arabia has a right to defend itself in light of the recent attacks on the Aramco oil facilities, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout of the two officials' meeting on Thursday.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met yesterday with Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman," the statement said. "They discussed recent attacks on the Aramco facilities in Saudi Arabia, and the Secretary agreed that Saudi Arabia has every right to defend itself and its borders.

"

Pompeo and Salman reaffirmed the importance of both countries working together to counter Iran's destabilizing activities in the middle East, Ortagus said.

Pompeo encouraged the Saudi Deputy Defense Minister's efforts to push for a political resolution of the conflict in Yemen, Ortagus said.

The two officials also discussed matters of freedom of navigation in the region and human rights, Ortagus added.