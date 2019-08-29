UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Discuss Yemeni Crisis, Iran - US State Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman have addressed the Yemeni conflict and Iran during the meeting on Wednesday, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.

"On Yemen, the Secretary reiterated US support for a negotiated resolution between the Republic of Yemen government and the Southern Transitional Council, and thanked the minister for Saudi Arabia's efforts to mediate the dispute," Ortagus said in a release.

The two officials agreed that the dialogue is the only way to achieve stability in the middle Eastern country, according to the spokesperson.

"The Secretary and the minister also discussed a broad range of bilateral and regional issues, including the need for stronger maritime security in order to promote freedom of navigation, the Iranian regime's destabilizing activities in the region, and human rights," Ortagus said.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement.

A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out military operations against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015, causing thousands of civilian casualties and contributing to the humanitarian disaster in Yemen.

