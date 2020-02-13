UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, Saudi Foreign Minister Discuss Need To Continue Countering Iran - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud during a meeting in Washington discussed cooperation on countering Iran's activities in the middle East, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Pompeo and Foreign Minister Al Saud discussed bilateral and regional issues of mutual concern, including the continued need to counter the Iranian regime's destabilizing behavior," Ortagus said.

Pompeo and Farhan also brought up the conflict in Yemen, highlighting the recent uptick in violence and Houthi cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia, Ortagus said. Pompeo reaffirmed US support for UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths' efforts to facilitate a political solution to the conflict.

Tehran has repeatedly refuted Washington's accusations as a bid to create a pretext to invade Iran.

