UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Says 2 Arab Accords With Israel Open Door For Peace, Prosperity In Middle East

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 05:12 PM

Pompeo Says 2 Arab Accords With Israel Open Door for Peace, Prosperity in Middle East

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said he is confident that the two recently inked Arab peace agreements with Israel will pave the way for new accords with other countries in the Middle Eas

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said he is confident that the two recently inked Arab peace agreements with Israel will pave the way for new accords with other countries in the Middle East.

Pompeo's comments came on the heels of the announcement that Bahrain and Israel have agreed to establish full diplomatic relations, following a similar deal reached last month between the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates.

"The two peace agreements open new possibilities for peace and prosperity," Pompeo said in a statement released by the State Department. "From my recent travels to the region, there is clear momentum for a new Middle East. I thank King Hamad and Prime Minister Netanyahu for having the courage to change the fate of nations."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Bahrain United Arab Emirates Middle East Jew From Arab Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif says Imran Khan sought 33 deferment ..

14 minutes ago

8 arrested, narcotics, weapon seized

7 minutes ago

Iran ex-judiciary official gets 31 years for graft ..

7 minutes ago

TEVTA notifies Sector Skill Council printing and p ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan leadership key in getting to Afghan peace ..

7 minutes ago

'Punjab govt decides to launch import small agri a ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.