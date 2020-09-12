Pompeo Says 2 Arab Accords With Israel Open Door for Peace, Prosperity in Middle East

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said he is confident that the two recently inked Arab peace agreements with Israel will pave the way for new accords with other countries in the Middle Eas

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said he is confident that the two recently inked Arab peace agreements with Israel will pave the way for new accords with other countries in the Middle East.

Pompeo's comments came on the heels of the announcement that Bahrain and Israel have agreed to establish full diplomatic relations, following a similar deal reached last month between the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates.

"The two peace agreements open new possibilities for peace and prosperity," Pompeo said in a statement released by the State Department. "From my recent travels to the region, there is clear momentum for a new Middle East. I thank King Hamad and Prime Minister Netanyahu for having the courage to change the fate of nations."