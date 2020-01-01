Pompeo Says 2 'Iranian Proxies' Among Organizers of Attack on US Embassy in Baghdad

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said that the recent attack on the US embassy in Baghdad had been orchestrated by two "terrorists" and two other "Iranian proxies."

"The attack today [Tuesday] was orchestrated by terrorists - Abu Mahdi al Muhandis and Qays al-Khazali - and abetted by Iranian proxies - Hadi al Amari and Faleh al-Fayyad. All are pictured below outside our embassy," Pompeo said on Twitter.

Iraqi protesters on Tuesday stormed the US embassy in Baghdad and torched its outer fence in protest against recent US airstrikes that targeted the Kata'ib Hezbollah Shiite militia in Iraq and Syria.

The protests come after the Pentagon said on Sunday it carried out "defensive strikes" against five Kata'ib Hezbollah facilities in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for the Iranian-backed group's attack on a US base near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk that left one US defense contractor dead and four US soldiers wounded on Friday.

US officials were quick to immediately claim that Iran had orchestrated the protest action, while President Donald Trump has said that the US embassy in Iraq was safe despite being attacked by pro-Iranian protesters and warned that Tehran would be held fully responsible for any damage caused to any US facilities.

Fox New broadcaster reported, citing sources from the Pentagon that Washington was preparing to urgently deploy up to 4,000 troops to the region following the events in Baghdad. As many as 100 marines have already been transferred from Kuwait to support the US servicemen guarding the embassy in Iraq.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper, on his part, said that the United States would immediately deploy about 750 servicemen to the middle East in the wake of the events in Baghdad.

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday dismissed "empty" accusations coming out of Washington about Iran allegedly orchestrating attacks on the US embassy in Iraq. The ministry also called on Washington to reject its "destructive policies" in the Middle East.