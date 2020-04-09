Pompeo Says 50,000 Americans Have Been Repatriated Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said 50,000 Americans have been repatriated since January because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Since January 29th, we have now repatriated over 50,000 United States citizens back to their homes from more than 90 countries," Pompeo said on Wednesday.

Pompeo also said thousands of Americans are still stranded overseas.