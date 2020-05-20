UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Says 93,000 Americans Repatriated From Abroad Amid Novel Coronavirus Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 02:30 AM

Pompeo Says 93,000 Americans Repatriated From Abroad Amid Novel Coronavirus Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The United States has repatriated some 93,000 Americans from overseas amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a cabinet meeting at the White House.

"We've brought 93,000 Americans back home who were stuck because travel had ceased," Pompeo said on Tuesday evening.

The Secretary of State noted that a number of Americans are still abroad and wish to return to the United States, and the US government is working hard to get them back.

The United States has reported more than 1.5 million novel coronavirus cases and more than 91,000 deaths caused by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as of early Tuesday afternoon, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Related Topics

White House United States From Government Cabinet Million Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prime Minister of Albania thanks Mohamed bin Zayed ..

51 minutes ago

CBUAE&#039;s foreign currency assets up to AED371. ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders AED5.5 bn in housing pack ..

1 hour ago

ADAFSA continues efforts to develop Emirati bee sp ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed calls on Dubai media organisati ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,509 new COVID-19 cases, 9 m ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.