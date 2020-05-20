Pompeo Says 93,000 Americans Repatriated From Abroad Amid Novel Coronavirus Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The United States has repatriated some 93,000 Americans from overseas amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a cabinet meeting at the White House.

"We've brought 93,000 Americans back home who were stuck because travel had ceased," Pompeo said on Tuesday evening.

The Secretary of State noted that a number of Americans are still abroad and wish to return to the United States, and the US government is working hard to get them back.

The United States has reported more than 1.5 million novel coronavirus cases and more than 91,000 deaths caused by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as of early Tuesday afternoon, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.