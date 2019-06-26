Pompeo Says Addressed US-Indian Trade Issues at Meeting With Indian Counterpart

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday he had touched upon US-Indian trade issues "in the spirit of friendship" at his meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday he had touched upon US-Indian trade issues "in the spirit of friendship" at his meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

"The United States has been clear we seek greater market access and the removal of trade barriers in our economic relationship.

And today I addressed these differences in the spirit of friendship, and I think that the two of us will be able to see a good outcome for each of our two countries," Pompeo told a press conference.

The US Secretary of State said that he and his counterpart had touched upon India's wish to buy Russia's S-400 air defense systems.

"You ask in particular about trade disputes and S-400 challenge that we face ... On each of those two issues, we had a chance to talk today, to try and plot a path forward," Pompeo said.