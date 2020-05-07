Pompeo Says Affirmed to Lavrov US Ready to Engage in Arms Control to Advance Security

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement on Wednesday said that he affirmed to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that the United States is ready to engage in arms control negotiations in order to advance the security of the United States and its partners

"In my discussion with Russian Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov, I affirmed that we are ready to engage in arms control negotiations that advance the security of the United States and our partners," Pompeo said via Twitter. "We'll continue to push for mechanisms that are verifiable and enforceable."