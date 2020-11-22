Pompeo Says Arab Nations Will Follow Example of UAE, Bahrain, Sign Peace Deal With Israel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in an interview with Al Arabiya broadcaster on Sunday expressed confidence that other Arab countries would conclude peace deals with Israel, as it was done by the UAE and Bahrain in September.

"I am very confident that other [Arab] nations will join what the Emiratis, Bahrainis, and Sudanese have done and recognize the rightful place of Israel among nations," Pompeo said.

The official added that Washington would further make efforts to achieve peace in the region.