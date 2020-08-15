UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Says Belarus' Release Of Protesters 'Not Enough'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 07:48 PM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated on Saturday that his country did not see the Belarusian presidential polls as fair and said the country needed to do more than free some protesters

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated on Saturday that his country did not see the Belarusian presidential polls as fair and said the country needed to do more than free some protesters.

"I was glad to see the release of some protesters but that certainly is not enough," Pompeo told reporters in Poland during a joint news conference with Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz.

Warsaw is the fourth capital Pompeo has traveled to as part of his Europe trip.

The US official said he was consulting with European partners about their joint efforts "to try to help as best as we can the Belarusian people achieve sovereignty and freedom."

"We've said that the elections themselves weren't free, they weren't fair, and so we've spent these last days consulting with our European partners," he said.

