Pompeo Says Believes DNI Assessment Hunter Emails Not Russian Disinformation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a press briefing on Wednesday said he believes Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe's assessment that the Hunter Biden emails are not Russian disinformation.

"I saw DNI Ratcliffe's statement, I have every reason to believe he's got it exactly right," Pompeo said.

On Monday, Ratcliffe said Hunter Biden's laptop and emails it contained are not part of a Russian disinformation campaign, countering claims made by US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

Last week, the New York Post published an article containing two emails that Hunter Biden had purportedly received from a top official at Ukrainian energy company Burisma when he was its employee.

In the May 2014 email, Burisma board adviser Vadym Pozharskyi asked Hunter Biden to use his influence to support the Ukrainian company politically. In another email, dated April 2015, he thanked Biden Jr. for arranging a meeting with his father for him. It was not clear if the meeting had taken place or would take place. The Biden campaign denied that there was a meeting.

The emails were allegedly sourced from the hard drive of Hunter Biden's damaged personal laptop that was dropped off for repairs at a local store in his home state of Delaware. If proven to be authentic, they would challenge Joe Biden's campaign claims that he had never had anything to do with his son's business dealings.