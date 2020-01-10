UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Says Boeing In Iran Could Have Crashed Due To 'Mechanical Failure'

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 12:22 PM

Pompeo Says Boeing in Iran Could Have Crashed Due to 'Mechanical Failure'

Mechanical failure could have been what doomed the Ukraine-bound Boeing passenger plane to crash near the Iranian capital of Tehran earlier this week, but the ultimate cause is yet to be determined by investigators, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Mechanical failure could have been what doomed the Ukraine-bound Boeing passenger plane to crash near the Iranian capital of Tehran earlier this week, but the ultimate cause is yet to be determined by investigators, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport on Wednesday amid a new splash of escalation between the United States and Iran. In an interview with Fox news, Pompeo said an investigation into the incident was underway and expressed hope that Iran would cooperate in due course.

"We'll have to see what the ultimate cause of this [was], it's possible it's mechanical failure but we'll have to see if, in fact, it's the case that there was something more insidious to this, the American people should know that this would have been Iranian malfeasance that caused it."

Asked by the host about reports that the airliner had been downed by the Iranian forces by accident, Pompeo said he had seen the reports and "can only say that we need to get to the bottom of this very, very quickly.

"

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft was bound to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev. It crashed minutes after takeoff, killing all 176 people on board, among them nationals of Iran, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Canada, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Shortly before the crash, the Iranian forces launched a massive attack against US military bases in neighboring Iraq in retaliation for the assassination of Gen. Qasem Soleimani, one of the most prominent military figures in Iran, by the United States.

In the aftermath of the crash, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have both said that the Ukrainian plane could have been downed by an errant missile of the Iranian forces.

Tehran initially refused to hand the black box over to the US authorities and Boeing or let them investigate the incident, but later changed its stance and invited the US National Transportation Safety Board to join the investigation.

Related Topics

Accident Attack Afghanistan Prime Minister Ukraine Iran Canada Iraq Germany Tehran Kiev United Kingdom United States Sweden Justin Trudeau All Airport Mike Pompeo Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

2 in 5 (39%) Pakistanis blame the clashes between ..

12 minutes ago

Woman, daughter killed, two injured in CNG cylinde ..

3 minutes ago

Tibet average temperature up 0.4 degrees Celsius e ..

3 minutes ago

West's Claims That Ukrainian Plane Possibly Downed ..

3 minutes ago

Hubble telescope detects small dark matter clumps

3 minutes ago

Global radar company Vayyar launches new 4D home s ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.