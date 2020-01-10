Pompeo Says Boeing in Iran Could Have Crashed Due to 'Mechanical Failure'

Mechanical failure could have been what doomed the Ukraine-bound Boeing passenger plane to crash near the Iranian capital of Tehran earlier this week, but the ultimate cause is yet to be determined by investigators, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Mechanical failure could have been what doomed the Ukraine-bound Boeing passenger plane to crash near the Iranian capital of Tehran earlier this week, but the ultimate cause is yet to be determined by investigators, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport on Wednesday amid a new splash of escalation between the United States and Iran. In an interview with Fox news, Pompeo said an investigation into the incident was underway and expressed hope that Iran would cooperate in due course.

"We'll have to see what the ultimate cause of this [was], it's possible it's mechanical failure but we'll have to see if, in fact, it's the case that there was something more insidious to this, the American people should know that this would have been Iranian malfeasance that caused it."

Asked by the host about reports that the airliner had been downed by the Iranian forces by accident, Pompeo said he had seen the reports and "can only say that we need to get to the bottom of this very, very quickly.

"

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft was bound to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev. It crashed minutes after takeoff, killing all 176 people on board, among them nationals of Iran, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Canada, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Shortly before the crash, the Iranian forces launched a massive attack against US military bases in neighboring Iraq in retaliation for the assassination of Gen. Qasem Soleimani, one of the most prominent military figures in Iran, by the United States.

In the aftermath of the crash, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have both said that the Ukrainian plane could have been downed by an errant missile of the Iranian forces.

Tehran initially refused to hand the black box over to the US authorities and Boeing or let them investigate the incident, but later changed its stance and invited the US National Transportation Safety Board to join the investigation.