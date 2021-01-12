Pompeo Says Can Confirm Al-Qaeda No.2 Al-Masri Was Killed in Iran

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that he can confirm the death of Al-Qaeda's high-ranking member Abu Muhammad al-Masri in Iran, which has become the organization's new home base.

"The New York Times reported in November that al-Masri was shot to death on the streets of Tehran. Today, I can confirm for the first time his death on August 7 of last year," Pompeo said. "Al-Qaeda has a new home base - it is the Islamic Republic of Iran."