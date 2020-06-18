UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Says China 'Recommitted' To Honoring Obligations Under Phase Trade Deal With US

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday that China's top diplomat this week recommitted to carrying out Beijing's obligations under the Phase One trade agreement between the United States and China.

"During my meeting with [Chinese Communist Party] Politburo Member Yang Jiechi, he recommitted to completing and honoring all of the obligations of Phase 1 of the trade deal between our two countries," Pompeo said via Twitter.

Pompeo met with Yang in Hawaii on Wednesday to resolve bilateral issues between the two countries.

