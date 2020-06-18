UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Says China 'Recommitted' To Honoring Obligations Under Phase One Trade Deal With US

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

Pompeo Says China 'Recommitted' to Honoring Obligations Under Phase One Trade Deal With US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday that China's top diplomat this week recommitted to carrying out Beijing's obligations under the Phase One trade agreement between the United States and China.

"During my meeting with [Chinese Communist Party] Politburo Member Yang Jiechi, he recommitted to completing and honoring all of the obligations of Phase 1 of the trade deal between our two countries," Pompeo said via Twitter.

Pompeo met with Yang in Hawaii on Wednesday to resolve bilateral issues between the two countries.

In mid-January, the United States and China struck the Phase One trade agreement. Beijing agreed to increase purchases of US goods and services by $200 billion over the next two years.

For its part, the United States agreed to trim some tariffs but maintain them on $360 billion worth of Chinese imports.

The trade agreement was dampened by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that broke out in China and eventually became a pandemic that sank the world economy. Since then, the trade agreement has seen limited implementation due to economic challenges from the pandemic and diplomatic tensions caused by President Donald Trump's accusations that Beijing was responsible for the global outbreak of the virus.

China also threatened retaliation after Trump signed legislation on Wednesday calling for sanctions over the alleged repression of China's Uighurs, a Muslim minority.

Related Topics

World Minority China Twitter Threatened Trump Beijing United States Muslim All From Agreement Top Billion Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spokesperson of Saudi Health Ministry: 4,757 COVID ..

23 seconds ago

President appoints Sultan Al Nuaimi Director-Gener ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

2 hours ago

Belarusian Refiner Belneftekhim Expects 5.75Mln To ..

3 minutes ago

Trump slams 'horrible' rulings after Supreme Court ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.