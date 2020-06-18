Pompeo Says China 'Recommitted' to Honoring Obligations Under Phase One Trade Deal With US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday that China's top diplomat this week recommitted to carrying out Beijing's obligations under the Phase One trade agreement between the United States and China.

"During my meeting with [Chinese Communist Party] Politburo Member Yang Jiechi, he recommitted to completing and honoring all of the obligations of Phase 1 of the trade deal between our two countries," Pompeo said via Twitter.

Pompeo met with Yang in Hawaii on Wednesday to resolve bilateral issues between the two countries.

In mid-January, the United States and China struck the Phase One trade agreement. Beijing agreed to increase purchases of US goods and services by $200 billion over the next two years.

For its part, the United States agreed to trim some tariffs but maintain them on $360 billion worth of Chinese imports.

The trade agreement was dampened by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that broke out in China and eventually became a pandemic that sank the world economy. Since then, the trade agreement has seen limited implementation due to economic challenges from the pandemic and diplomatic tensions caused by President Donald Trump's accusations that Beijing was responsible for the global outbreak of the virus.

China also threatened retaliation after Trump signed legislation on Wednesday calling for sanctions over the alleged repression of China's Uighurs, a Muslim minority.