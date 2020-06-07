UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Says China's Actions With Regard To Hong Kong Compare To Those Of Nazi Germany

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 03:20 AM

Pompeo Says China's Actions With Regard to Hong Kong Compare to Those of Nazi Germany

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has compared China's policy with regard to Hong Kong to the actions of Nazi Germany during World War II.

"The promises that the Chinese Communist Party had made in their treaty with the United Kingdom that they broke when they made the decision to deny Hong Kong people the freedoms that they had been promised were similar to some of the promises that were broken back in the days when Germany advanced against the rest of Europe," Pompeo said in a Saturday interview with The Daily Caller.

US-China relations have considerably soured, with the Trump administration accusing Beijing of unfair trade practices, human rights violations and encroaching on the special status of Hong Kong. China has denied the accusations and pointed to numerous violations of international law by the United States.

Last week, US President Donald Trump withdrew special US privileges for Hong Kong after China moved to impose new security laws on the region.

Trump accused China of violating its obligations to the United Kingdom in relation to the 1984 China-UK declaration that paved the way for Hong Kong's return to China.

The central government in Beijing and the local government in Hong Kong have stressed that the proposed laws are aimed at safeguarding national security and would not reduce the democratic rights of local residents in Hong Kong.

A number of countries including the United States and the United Kingdom have called on Beijing to reconsider introducing the legislation and have threatened to introduce sanctions against China and Hong Kong. Other countries including Russia have stressed that issues related to Hong Kong are China's domestic affairs and should not be interfered with.

Related Topics

Russia Europe China Threatened Trump Germany Beijing Hong Kong United Kingdom United States World War Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Egyptian FM review regional de ..

2 hours ago

UAE welcomes Egypt&#039;s efforts calling for imme ..

4 hours ago

Russia's Novak Says All OPEC+ Members Vowed to Ful ..

3 hours ago

OPEC Countries to Cut Oil Output by 6Mln Bpd in Ju ..

3 hours ago

Her Majesty the Queen honours two outstanding Paki ..

3 hours ago

PIA plane crash; investigations will be held in tr ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.