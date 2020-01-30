When asked about tech giant Huawei, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that the Chinese Communist Party was very much involved in the business activities of Chinese companies

30th January, 2020

"This is not about any one company [Huawei], this is about a model that the Chinese Communist Party has, where they place requirements on these businesses that say thou shalt do, and there is not only legal requirements, there is deep financial investments. You have senior leaders in this company that are tied to the Chinese Communist Party," Pompeo said during a press conference.