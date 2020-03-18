UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Says 'Couple' Of State Department Employees Tested Positive For COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that a couple of employees at the Department of State have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"We have had a couple of employees, count them on one hand, who have positive tests," Pompeo told reporters.

The secretary of state the infected employees had been treated in accordance with US guidelines and the State Department will do everything possible to ensure that its employees in Washington and across the world are safe.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the United States exceeds 5,700, and 94 people have died from the disease.

