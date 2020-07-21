(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he held constructive and candid talks on 5G security, a potential free trade deal and other matters during his meeting with the United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London on Tuesday.

"Constructive visit with @BorisJohnson today. Our two countries' long-standing, strong bilateral relationship has laid the foundation for today's candid discussion on issues ranging from 5G telecommunication to our negotiations for a US-UK free trade agreement," Pompeo said via Twitter.