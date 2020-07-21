UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Says Discussed 5G, Free Trade Deal During 'Constructive Visit' With UK's Johnson

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 07:07 PM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he held constructive and candid talks on 5G security, a potential free trade deal and other matters during his meeting with the United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London on Tuesday

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he held constructive and candid talks on 5G security, a potential free trade deal and other matters during his meeting with the United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London on Tuesday.

"Constructive visit with @BorisJohnson today. Our two countries' long-standing, strong bilateral relationship has laid the foundation for today's candid discussion on issues ranging from 5G telecommunication to our negotiations for a US-UK free trade agreement," Pompeo said via Twitter.

Raab, on his part, called the talks valuable and praised the two countries efforts to ensure security and prosperity of their people.

"Valuable discussion with @SecPompeo about shared priority issues, including the middle East and the diversification of telecoms & the full range of bilateral issues.

[The UK] & [the US] do a tremendous amount together - we'll always work together to uphold security & prosperity of our people," Raab wrote on Twitter.

Pompeo arrived in London on Monday for talks with Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on the alleged threat posed by China, among other issues.

Announcing his trip last week, Pompeo said the "threat" posed by the Chinese Communist Party to free people around the world will be high on the agenda. He also said he would discuss the "post-coronavirus" pandemic economic recovery and post-Brexit US-UK free trade talks while in London.

Pompeo will then travel to Copenhagen, Denmark, on Wednesday, for a meeting with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen as well as with foreign and education ministers.

